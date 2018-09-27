Blaze Pizza opens second metro location

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza opened their second metro location last week!

The second location in Midwest City created 50 local jobs and is owned and operated by Oklahomans, including Dominic Flis and David Ostrowe, two veterans and former Navy pilots.

Company officials say the restaurant “serves up artisanal pies that are both fast and affordable. Each restaurant features an interactive open kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s generously-sized, personal signature pizzas – or create their own – all for around $8. Every pizza boasts made-from-scratch dough crafted in-house daily, all-natural meats and vegetables, and is finished in an open-flame oven that cooks pizzas in just three minutes. For guests with special dietary needs, Blaze offers gluten-free dough, vegan cheese, and tree-nut free pesto.”

A selection of wine and beer is also offered at the location.

The first location of Blaze Pizza opened in the metro in 2015 at 2410 W. Memorial Road in Oklahoma City.

On September 20, the second metro location of Blaze Pizza opened at 7201 SE 29th St., across from Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City.

The 2,400 square-foot restaurant includes seating for nearly 50, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.