Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Sooner State to celebrate modernized beer laws

OKLAHOMA CITY – An iconic team of horses will be heading to the Sooner State next week to celebrate the modernization of beer laws in Oklahoma.

Voters approved State Question 792, which allows wine and full-strength beer to be sold in grocery stores and convenience stores. Opponents of the bill said liquor stores saturate the market already and adding grocery and convenience stores to the mix will create unfair competition.

“What we’re concerned about is unfair competition, and what SQ792 does is it gives grocery stores and convenience stores and drugstores an unfair advantage in the marketplace. It allows them to sell at many more locations, many more hours and has looser restrictions that what we suffer in the retail liquor business,” said Retail Liquor Association President Bryan Kerr.

However, supporters say Oklahoma’s liquor laws haven’t been updated in nearly 60 years and it is time for a change.

“You keep hearing over and over the liquor store’s association is talking about Walmart and QT and big business, but I think they’re forgetting that there are several thousand small, independent grocery and convenience stores across Oklahoma that are actually really excited to see this legislation pass,” Sen. Stephanie Bice said.

The measure also gives liquor stores permission to sell ice and mixers, along with cold beer.

The new law is set to go into effect Oct. 1, 2018, and now stores across the state are preparing for the change.

To usher in the start of the new laws in Oklahoma, the Budweiser Clydesdales will be celebrating with customers across Oklahoma City.

Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.: Campus Corner OU Gameday in Norman.

Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Oklahoma State Capitol South Plaza

Oct. 3 from 2 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: Walmart, 2200 W. Danforth Rd. in Edmond

Oct. 5 from 3 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.: Crest Foods, 10601 S. May Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Anheuser-Busch Sales of Oklahoma says it recently expanded its facility in Tulsa and is bringing more than 30 new strong beer brands to consumers.