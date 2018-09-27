Choctaw burglary ring busted by police

CHOCTAW, Okla. – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office uncovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen items at a Choctaw home near NE 36th and Choctaw Rd. while serving a search warrant.

Police say they believe they will be able to solve several burglaries as a result of this discovery.

“This was at cooperative effort between the OK Sheriff’s office investigators, the OK Sheriff’s patrol division and the Choctaw Police Department.”

Authorities say some victims didn’t even know some of their items were stolen until officers contacted them about the property.