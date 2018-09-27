× ‘Days of Our Lives’ to air early Friday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY – While the nation watches Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing for the Supreme Court, a programming change could affect some ‘Days of Our Lives’ fans.

Thursday’s episode of ‘Days of Our Lives’ will air at 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

Viewers who will be setting their DVRs will need to set it to record “Early Today” at 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. in order to record the entire episode.

Officials say the on-screen guide will probably not reflect the program change.