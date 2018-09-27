× Harkins is bringing Halloween classics back to the big screen

OKLAHOMA CITY – Harkins Theatre is bringing back beloved Halloween movies for the October ‘Tuesday Night Classics.’

People can see spooktacular classics at 7 p.m. every Tuesday in October for just $5.

October 02 – The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.”

October 09 – Aliens (1986)

After floating in space for 57 years, Lt. Ripley’s shuttle is found by a deep space salvage team, but even these battle-hardened marines with all the latest weaponry are no match for the hundreds of aliens that have invaded the colony.

October 16 – Halloween (1978) *40th Anniversary*

On October 30, 1978, while being transferred for a court date, a 21-year-old Michael Myers steals a car and escapes Smith’s Grove. He returns to his quiet hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, where he looks for his next victims.

October 23 – The Shining (1980)

Jack Torrance becomes winter caretaker at the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado, hoping to cure his writer’s block. He settles in along with his wife, Wendy, and his son, Danny, who is plagued by psychic premonitions. As Jack’s writing goes nowhere and Danny’s visions become more disturbing, Jack discovers the hotel’s dark secrets and begins to unravel into a homicidal maniac hell-bent on terrorizing his family.

October 30 – A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)