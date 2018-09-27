“He took off and has been doing great,” Injured turtle gets customized LEGO wheelchair



BALTIMORE, Mar. – An injured turtle at The Maryland Zoo is on the move again thanks to clever engineering – and LEGOS.

“In July, an injured turtle was found in Druid Hill Park by a Zoo employee, and was brought to the Zoo’s hospital for treatment,” said Dr. Ellen Bronson, senior director of animal health, conservation, and research at the Zoo. “He had multiple fractures on his plastron, the bottom part of his shell. Because of the unique placement of the fractures, we faced a difficult challenge with maintaining the turtle’s mobility while allowing him to heal properly.”

The zoo’s veterinary team performed surgery to stabilize the turtle’s severely fractured shell. Metal bone plates, sewing clasps and surgical wire now hold the delicate shell fragments together.

“It was important to keep the bottom of the shell off the ground so it could heal properly,” said Garrett Fraess, veterinary extern at the Zoo. “They don’t make turtle-sized wheelchairs. So, we drew some sketches of a customized wheelchair and I sent them to a friend who is a LEGO enthusiast.”

Just a few weeks after surgery, the turtle, which is roughly the size of a grapefruit, received his very own multi-colored LEGO brick wheelchair! The small LEGO frame surrounds his shell and sits on four LEGO wheels.

Zoo officials say plumbers putty attaches the device to the edges of the turtle’s upper shell, which gets him off the ground and allows his legs to be freed.

“He never even hesitated,” said Fraess. “He took off and has been doing great. Turtles are really good at healing as long as the shell remains stable.”

The design allows the turtle exhibit natural behaviors, such as fully closing his shell if he feels threatened.

“Turtles heal much slower than mammals and birds, since their metabolism is slower So, this turtle will likely use his LEGO wheelchair through the winter and into the spring until all of the fragments have fused together and the shell has completely healed,” said Dr. Bronson.