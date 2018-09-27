× Intruder arrested for sneaking into class at Midwest City High School

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Police have arrested an 18-year-old on Tuesday for showing up at Midwest City High School and posing as a student in class.

Police said Daniel Hedrick somehow got inside the school and sat down in class. A teacher became suspicious when the student wasn’t on his attendance roll.

The teacher called an administrator, and Hedrick was arrested for trespassing.

Midwest City police told us Hedrick was at the school to see his girlfriend and has no further comment.

In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Rick Cobb applauded the efforts of the school resource officer and administrators, saying, in part:

“We are proud of their quick response to this situation and their focus on school safety. We sent an automated message home to parents to inform them, so they could contact us if they have any questions.”