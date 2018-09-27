× ‘Joe Exotic’ pleads not guilty in federal murder-for-hire plot

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate and former zoo owner, charged in a murder-for-hire plot, has pleaded not guilty in federal court Thursday.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known to Oklahomans as ‘Joe Exotic,’ appeared before federal magistrate Judge Bernard Jones wearing jail-issued orange-colored scrubs, socks and sandals, shackled at the ankles.

Maldonado-Passage only spoke in response to the court’s questions, his understanding of his rights and entering of his plea.

Maldonado-Passage, 55, was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this month on two counts that he allegedly tried to hire two people to kill a Florida woman in exchange for money.

Maldonado-Passage, who is the former owner of the Greater Wynnewood Animal Park in Garvin County, one-time presidential hopeful and 2018 Oklahoma Libertarian candidate for governor, was arrested in Gulf Breeze, Florida earlier this month. He was transported back to Oklahoma to appear on the charges this week.

After the hearing, his court-appointed attorney, Bill Earley, declined to comment.

Maldonado-Passage remains in federal custody, pending a detention hearing next week. A trial date was set for November 7.