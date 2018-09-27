Live coverage of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing

Christine Blasey Ford will air her allegation of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh, and Kavanaugh will defend himself, as the nation watches Thursday’s extraordinary Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

The hearing will start with Ford testifying first, followed by Kavanaugh.

Each senator will get five minutes to ask questions and can hand that duty off to another senator or a staffer. Republicans have hired Arizona sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell to ask questions on their behalf.

In an article published on September 16, Ford spoke with The Washington Post and said at a party in the early 1980s, when both she and Kavanaugh were high school students, Kavanaugh pushed her into a room with his friend, tried to remove her clothes and put his hand over her mouth to silence her when she yelled, Kavanaugh, in a statement, has denied the allegation, and the White House reiterated Kavanaugh’s denial on Sunday.

According to his prepared testimony, Kavanaugh plans to tell senators that he “said and did things in high school that make me cringe now” — but that he “never did anything remotely resembling what Dr. Ford describes.”