× Made in Oklahoma: Tailgate sausage-cheese dip

Your classic cheese dip just got better! This travels well in a slow cooker on your way to tailgate before the game.

Ingredients:

1 pound Greer’s Ranch House spicy pork sausage

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese

1 (16-ounce) package processed cheese

1⁄4 cup Boudreaux’s Sweet and Tangy Swamp Sauce

1 (15-ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles

1⁄4 teaspoon Daddy Hinkle’s dry seasoning

Directions:

In a large saute pan, brown the sausage. Drain. Cut cream cheese and processed cheese into cubes, and place in slow cooker. Add Boudreaux’s sauce, corn, diced tomatoes and Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning. Cover. Cook on low until cheese is melted (1-2 hours), then turn heat to low. Serve with tortilla chips and vegetables.