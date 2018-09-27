Made in Oklahoma: Tailgate sausage-cheese dip
Your classic cheese dip just got better! This travels well in a slow cooker on your way to tailgate before the game.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Greer’s Ranch House spicy pork sausage
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese
- 1 (16-ounce) package processed cheese
- 1⁄4 cup Boudreaux’s Sweet and Tangy Swamp Sauce
- 1 (15-ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained
- 1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles
- 1⁄4 teaspoon Daddy Hinkle’s dry seasoning
Directions:
- In a large saute pan, brown the sausage. Drain.
- Cut cream cheese and processed cheese into cubes, and place in slow cooker.
- Add Boudreaux’s sauce, corn, diced tomatoes and Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning. Cover. Cook on low until cheese is melted (1-2 hours), then turn heat to low.
- Serve with tortilla chips and vegetables.
