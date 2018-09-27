× Texas new bride paralyzed on honeymoon just 4 days after wedding

A Texas woman’s destination wedding and dream honeymoon turned into a nightmare when a wave threw Nikki Lewis to the ground while she was boogie boarding with her new husband, just four days after they wed on the beach in Maui.

The September 12 accident broke the 34-year-old’s neck in two places, leaving her partially paralyzed, the Star-Telegram reports.

“It seemed like the wave was just bigger than me standing up, and I’m 6 feet tall so it just engulfed her, kind of landed on top of her and nose dived her into the sand,” a friend who was with the couple at the time of the accident told KITV.

Lewis was ultimately transferred to a hospital in Honolulu and, now, her and husband, Will, are waiting for the day they can return to their home and children in the Dallas area, per Hawaii News Now.

A Facebook group has been created to track Lewis’s progress, with her husband posting videos Wednesday of her working on walking and other exercise. He said the only reason they’re not back home yet is “insurance issues.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise money for her medical care, as well as transportation home. It mentions a private plane back to Texas has been quoted as costing $70,000.

Despite the difficulties, the couple’s friends said Lewis’s journey is inspiring them.

“You just have a renewed faith that everything is going to be fine,” one friend told WFAA. “She’s going to get back to being her old self. You can already tell nothing’s going to stop her. She’s the reason why everybody else is like ‘Go, Nikki! Go, Nikki!'”

