Oklahoma Army National Guard soldier returns from Afghanistan, surprises daughter at school

LONE GROVE, Okla. – The daughter of an Oklahoma Army National Guard soldier got a big surprise at school earlier this week!

Zach Fly returned home from Afghanistan on Tuesday, along with hundreds of other soldiers, who spent almost a year overseas. And, it was just in time for “Parent Week” at his daughter’s school, Lone Grove Primary Elementary School.

“My wife served as the family readiness group president while we were gone so really hard to surprise her when she’s the one coordinating all the details for the coming home ceremony,” Fly said. “This one was a little easier to surprise.”

After school staff show a video in the gymnasium of Fly, he then enters the room, leaving his daughter in shock.

“It was wonderful,” said Ashley Fly, Zach’s wife. “I can’t say more than that or I’ll cry.”

Fly has been in the Guard for nine years, and this was his second deployment to Afghanistan.

“You do get to come home and see the smiling faces and kids and it’s always good to come home,” he said.

He told KXII he is expecting to be home for the next five years.