Oklahoma ex-boyfriend pleads guilty to cyberstalking Air Force woman

OMAHA, Neb. – A February sentencing has been scheduled for an Oklahoma man who cyberstalked a woman based at Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha.

Federal court records said 48-year-old Kevin McRae, of Oklahoma City, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha to one count of cyberstalking. His sentencing is set for Feb. 8.

Court documents said McRae and the woman had a relationship when both were based in Japan. She ended it as she was assigned to Offutt.

The documents said, between December 2015 and October 2016, McRae stalked the woman online, creating social media accounts pretending to be her and chatting with others on a porn site as he pretended to be her.

McRae told investigators his motivation was anger at the woman.