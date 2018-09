× One person dead after auto-pedestrian accident in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. – One person is dead after a fatal auto-pedestrian accident in Stillwater.

Police responded to the scene around 9 p.m. on Wednesday near 8th and Perkins.

Stillwater police tell News 4 one person was killed in the accident.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Authorities are still investigating and have not released any other details.