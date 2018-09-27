Parent concerned about safety as organization raffles off AR-15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HYDRO, Okla. - A parent of a high school student in Hydro is speaking out about a fundraiser that involves raffling off an AR-15.

"My child came home saying their class was raffling an AR-15 rifle and they were handing out the flyers and the tickets," said a concerned parent who contacted News 4. The parent did not want to be identified out of fear of retaliation.

Organizers say the raffle is to raise money for after school activities like prom and graduation.

A flyer for the raffle says the DPMS Panther Oracle rifle is sponsored by the parents of the Hydro-Eakly Class of 2021.

"It's funny, I never got a call from them," said the concerned parent.

Organizers told News 4 that the decision to raffle off a gun was made at a parent's meeting. They said a gun was chosen because it would be a quick sell given citizens' love for hunting.

The concerned parent says hunting is fine, but is worried the gun could end up in the wrong hands.

"That's fear. When I hear that, that is fear that somebody that, a child or someone not in the right frame of mind, can get a hold of this and do harm to somebody or many people," said the concerned parent.

An organizer told News 4 it would be "deplorable" if a student brought the gun to school and harmed anyone.

"Let's get together and raffle something besides an AR-15," said the parent who reached out to us.

KFOR also reached out to the superintendent, and he told us that the raffle is not an official school fundraiser and was not approved by the board.

In fact, he told us the school has nothing to do with it.