× Penn Square Mall to host annual Fall Fashion Show

OKLAHOMA CITY – Penn Square Mall will be hosting their annual Fall Fashion Show next month.

The event will “showcase the fall’s hottest trends, as well as feature light bites from Whiskey Cake Kitchen and Bar, silent auctions, multiple prize giveaways and more!”

The first 200 attendees will receive a special swag bag upon arrival.

Proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen, and ‘More Than Pink’ tote bags and t-shirts will be available for purchase with those proceeds also going to Susan G. Komen.

The fashion show will be held at the mall on Saturday, October 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the lower level, center court.

Penn Square Mall is located at 1901 NW Expressway in Oklahoma City.