Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Enid

ENID, Okla. – Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma.

The shooting was reported on Thursday morning near Washington Street and Frantz Avenue in Enid.

According to the Enid Police Department, officers were involved in a shootout with an armed robbery suspect.

Police said the suspect was shot and died. None of the officers were injured, per Enid News & Eagle.

No other details have been released at this time.