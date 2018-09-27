Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Enid
ENID, Okla. – Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma.
The shooting was reported on Thursday morning near Washington Street and Frantz Avenue in Enid.
According to the Enid Police Department, officers were involved in a shootout with an armed robbery suspect.
Police said the suspect was shot and died. None of the officers were injured, per Enid News & Eagle.
No other details have been released at this time.
36.395589 -97.878391