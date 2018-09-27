Police: Missing Oklahoma mother, daughter last heard from in Los Angeles 

LOS ANGELES, Cal. – A missing Oklahoma mother and her 11-year-old daughter were last heard from nearly two weeks ago in Los Angeles, police say.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Amanda Key, 40, and Haley Vilven are missing from Oklahoma, and were last heard from on September 15, possibly near the area of Union Station in Los Angeles.

Key is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7″ and weighs approximately 160 pounds. The Los Angeles Police Department says Key has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Vilven is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 4’10” and weighs around 100 pounds.

Both Key’s and Vilven’s clothing description is unknown.

Authorities did not release any other details.

If you have any information, call the Los Angeles Police Department at (213) 996-1800.