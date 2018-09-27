Qigong Masters come to OKC to help Oklahomans heal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A pair of Qigong Masters are here in Oklahoma City for the next few weeks putting on workshops and classes, spreading healing through our state.

Qigong Masters Claire Guyu and Jerigtu Borjigin live in inner Mongolia and are in the U.S. for a few months each year.

They're sharing their heart, experiences, and teachings about this ancient Chinese exercise and holistic healing technique.

Qigong looks for ways to remove emotional and physical blockages in your body, so you can move energy to create better well-being, health, and longevity.

You can learn these ancient teachings for yourself.

Clair and Jerigtu are putting on a free lecture Thursday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Unity Spiritual Life Center, located at 5603 NW. 41st Street and another one at 3rd Street Yoga Friday night in Edmond.

For more information or to register for one of their classes, email annieguzman88@gmail.com.