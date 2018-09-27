Suspect dies after shootout with Enid police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

According to the Enid Police Department, it happened near Washington and Frantz. Just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to an armed robbery at the Famous Footwear retail store on Owen K. Garriott Road in Enid.

Captain Tim Jacobi with Enid police said they were able to quickly obtain information about the suspect and vehicle when they learned he was armed with a handgun and knife.

Soon after, police said the car was spotted near Rupe and Hayes. The suspect reportedly led officers through several southside neighborhoods before coming to a stop at Frantz and Washington.

In a press release, Jacobi said "The suspect exited the car brandishing a weapon. He ignored numerous commands to drop the weapon before pointing it directly at the officers. The officers shot the suspect, and he was pronounced dead at the scene."

Edwin Layman lives a few miles away from the incident. He was working in the area when he heard gunfire, which was also captured on a cellphone video sent to News 4 by Amber Royal.

"It’s like, okay, here’s all the cops, and here’s a guy laying on the ground and, then, the cops were coming from the north real fast and everything," Layman said. "I was thinking, okay, I will get out of here and get out of their way."

Megan Day lives in the neighborhood and told News 4 she heard about five gunshots and also heard yelling.

"I think I heard some yelling, like put it down. I don’t know if that was before or after the gunshots. It happened so fast," Day said.

Jacobi said no officers or citizens were injured Thursday. The officers involved are on paid administrative leave, a standard practice, pending an investigation.

The deceased suspect's name is being withheld, pending a report from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office.