The Oklahoman sold to GateHouse Media

OKLAHOMA CITY – The state’s largest newspaper will soon be under new ownership.

According to NewsOk, the Oklahoman Media Company has been sold to New York-based GateHouse Media for an undisclosed amount.

GateHouse Media publishes 145 daily publications and operates in more than 570 markets in 37 states.

“We are fortunate to own a small number of daily and weekly publications in Oklahoma, including The Journal Record in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoman not only bolsters our portfolio here, but will be among our largest newspapers in the country,” Kirk Davis, CEO of GateHouse Media, told the Oklahoman.

The sale will close on Oct. 1.