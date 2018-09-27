Tulsa Performing Arts Center warning about fake “Hamilton” tickets

TULSA, Okla. – It has become a hit on Broadway and will soon be making its way to stages in the Sooner State.

However, a performing arts center is warning theater lovers about fake “Hamilton” tickets that are being sold in Tulsa.

“Hamilton” follows the life of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury. It has become a beloved show, winning 11 Tony Awards in 2015.

“Hamilton” will be shown at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center from Aug. 20, 2019 through Sept. 9, 2019.

Despite the show being a year away, the Tulsa Performing Arts Center says scammers are already targeting Oklahoma theater fans.

Currently, websites offering the fake tickets are billing them as “resale” tickets for as much as $1,400.

“We understand our patrons work hard for their money, and we want them to spend it with confidence when it comes to seeing great entertainment at the Tulsa PAC. Our biggest piece of advice is this: if you aren’t purchasing tickets directly from TulsaPAC.com or from one of our trusted community partners (Celebrity Attractions, Opera, Ballet, Symphony, etc.), then you are purchasing fraudulent tickets and are being charged well above standard ticketing prices. When in doubt, call us first and don’t get swindled by pirating groups pretending to be us,” the Tulsa Performing Arts Center said in a statement.

Legitimate tickets to “Hamilton” go on sale in the spring of 2019.