Two arrested after allegedly sending explicit photos to deputies

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Two men have been taken into custody after allegedly sending explicit pictures to deputies posing as teenage girls.

The investigation began on Aug. 8 when 47-year-old Christopher Wade began talking to an undercover investigator, posing as a 14-year-old girl, on a social media app.

Initially, Wade told the Canadian County deputy that he was 15-years-old. However, as the conversation progressed, it became clear that Wade was not a teenager.

Authorities say that Wade asked the deputy if she liked older guys and began describing what he wanted to do with her. Wade also referred to himself as “Daddy” in the conversation, and asked if she would perform sexual acts for him.

“When I was told Wade had sent penis pics, and that he referred to himself as “Daddy” and the fourteen year old girl as “Baby,” my first thought was, ‘I hope he hasn’t already acted out his fantasy with some innocent child,’” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Wade agreed to meet in Mustang, but didn’t show up. At that point, investigators arrested him in Duncan. Wade was arrested on a complaint of lewd acts with a child under 16.

Authorities in Canadian County also arrested a 27-year-old man after he began talking to an undercover investigator.

The investigation began around 9 a.m. on Sept. 25 when 27-year-old Jonathan Deskin began messaging the deputy on a social media app.

Officials say Deskin talked about having sex with the deputy and even arranged to pick her up from her house.

Deskin sent the decoy a picture of his genitals and sent a picture of his vehicle, so she could just get in his car and leave immediately.

“Deskin’s aggressiveness to meet for sex with the under aged girl forced my investigators to move quickly, and coordinate with marked Sheriff’s Patrol Division units while they were actually in route to meet with Deskin,” West said.

Deskin was arrested on a complaint of lewd acts with a child under 16.