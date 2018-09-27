× Two arrested in connection to shooting near Will Rogers Park

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have arrested two men in connection to a shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Around 10 p.m. on Sept. 23, police were called to Will Rogers Park, near N.W. 36th and Portland, following a reported shooting.

According to the police report, the victim and a friend were driving near N.W. 36th and I-44 when the friend spotted “a green laser dot” coming from a car beside them.

At that point, the female victim was shot.

The victim said they pulled into the park and witnesses called for help.

Authorities ultimately arrested 18-year-old Darwin Calderon and 18-year-old Jason Zamora on a complaint of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.