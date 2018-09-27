× Woman injured, 4 pets killed in southeast Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – A space heater is likely to blame for a house fire that injured a woman and killed four pets.

It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday near I-35 and S.E. 15th on Carter Drive.

The homeowner was trapped inside, until a neighbor went to her rescue.

“This gentleman that lives right here in this house, he had to pull her out. He had to break glass to get her out, get her out of the window. I heard she burned her back pretty bad,” said David Lynn Emerson, another neighborhood.

The homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation and is going to be okay.

All four pets that were inside the home did not survive.

Fire crews believe the space heater is to blame for the blaze.