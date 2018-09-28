× 2 men arrested in Oklahoma, suspected in $14 million cryptocurrency theft, hacking of California company

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two men arrested in Oklahoma City this week are suspected of hacking and stealing millions of dollars from a California-based cryptocurrency company.

Fletcher Robert Childers, 23, and Joseph Harris, 21, both of Missouri, were arrested by Oklahoma City Police at a west side hotel Monday. According to court documents, the two are suspects in a $14 million theft from Crowd Machine, headquartered in San Jose.

According to a search warrant filed in Oklahoma County, Crowd Machine reported the hack and theft to a California computer crimes task force on September 22. It’s believed, according to court documents, that the hack was accomplished through a SIM swap, which allows hackers to steal a person’s mobile phone number and identity.

In a post on its website earlier this week, Crowd Machine said access to its cryptowallet was compromised and Crowd Machine Compute Tokens (CMCTs) were stolen. Crowd Machine said most exchanges had suspended trading in the currency and recommended no one purchase the tokens until the investigation was closed, and that exchanges would eventually re-open.

Crowd Machine reports 500 million CMCTs have been released to market, with 1.5 billion held in reserve. After the hack, Cryptocurrency websites reported around 1 billion tokens were transferred to exchanges, dropping token prices, according to coindesk.com.

According to coinmarketcap.com, as of Friday evening, Crowd Machine (CMCT) had a market capitalization of about $1.12 million with 470 million tokens in circulation, compared to the more widely-known Bitcoin (BTC) with more than $114.8 billion and 17 million, respectively.

Sproule wrote on his company’s website earlier this week that purchases of stolen tokens by those not involved with the theft will be honored.

“The criminal investigation is ongoing so we’re not in a position to comment other than to confirm that two arrests have been made,” Crowd Machine Founder and CEO Craig Sproule told News 4 in a message Friday evening. “We’ve been working closely with law enforcement agencies to help with the ongoing investigation.”

According to a search warrant affidavit, the victim had also been taunted by the suspect in the $14 million theft.

“The victim, who had $14 million stolen by the occupant of the hotel room has also been receiving taunting e-mails from the suspect. The suspect is also actively laundering the cryptocurrency through several different exchanges, some of which are not located in the United States.”

Court filings show an investigator with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and member of the state’s Regional Enforcement Allied Computer Team (REACT) contacted the Oklahoma City U.S. Secret Service field office on September 24 , and that a phone used in the hack was tracked to Oklahoma City’s west side.

According to court documents, investigators discovered the victim’s cell phone account was transferred to another device located in an area near the SpringHill Suites hotel, 510 S. MacArthur Blvd. U.S. Secret Service Agents found the cell phone was purchased at a nearby WalMart and surveillance footage showed two white males visiting the store, with one purchasing the phone, on September 18.

Store surveillance footage also identified a possible suspect vehicle, registered to Childers, which was later found by agents at the hotel. A room was rented by Harris on September 17 with a check out date of the 25. Court documents show agents requested a “no knock” search warrant on the hotel room and vehicle.

“The Search Warrant must be served quickly and with as much surprise to the suspect as possible,” a task force member wrote in the warrant affidavit. “In this specific case, the suspects are staying in a hotel room and have had the ‘do not disturb sign’ on their door for at least two days in a row and no one has cleaned the room.”

Childers and Harris were arrested on Santa Clara County, California warrants of grand theft, identity theft and computer intrusion, according to Oklahoma City Police records.

News 4’s calls to the REACT director were not immediately returned.

Harris is being held in the Oklahoma County jail without bond. As of Friday evening, Childers was no longer in county custody.