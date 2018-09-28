4 the Weekend: Ranch burger in Pawnee and regatta in OKC

PAWNEE, Okla. – Many of us are always searching for that perfect burger! Jeff Roberts says one location you may not have explored before is a burger joint in Pawnee.

You can see the rest of that story plus scale new heights at the state-of-the-art “climb Tulsa” on this weekend’s show.

The Oklahoma river is a great place to be this weekend.

The Regatta Festival is already underway– and the 500-meter night sprints are underway. The KFOR rowing team launches around 5:30.

This three-day celebration includes rowing, kayaking and dragon boat races.

There is also a beer garden, and food at the big water grill.

The Rock Island Arts Festival is going on this weekend at the rock island depot in Chickasha.

This is the tenth anniversary with art booths, live music, wine and beer tastings, a food truck championship, and a “ride the rock” bicycle event.

This is a free event.

National Alpaca Farm Days is tomorrow and Sunday in Newcastle.

If you’ve ever wanted to pet one of these curious creatures this is your chance!

There is free admission to Magnolia Blossom Ranch near Newcastle.

Farm tours and food trucks will be on site.