× 60 years for Colorado man in Oklahoma pot smuggling killings

GREELEY, Colo. – A Colorado man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for his role in the 2015 deaths of two Oklahoma men in a marijuana smuggling dispute.

The Greeley Tribune reports the sentence handed down Thursday for 38-year-old Jack Larkin of Pierce was the maximum one he could have received under a plea bargain he reached with prosecutors.

Larkin pleaded guilty in August to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 23-year-old Josh Foster and 22-year-old Zach Moore of Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Larkin’s half brother, Oklahoma native Samuel Pinney, is serving life without parole for first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said Foster and Pinney had a smuggling arrangement but Foster went behind Pinney’s back, using Pinney’s Colorado connections, to buy pot. They said Larkin and Pinney lured Foster to Colorado to seek revenge.