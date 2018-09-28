Deputies investigating deadly stabbing in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Authorities in Wagoner County are investigating a stabbing that claimed the life of an Oklahoma man.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott told KJRH that deputies received a 911 shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday regarding a stabbing in the 7300 block of S. 234th East Ave. in Broken Arrow.

“This is a house that is familiar to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office. We have served search warrants for stolen property and narcotics out here in the past,” Elliott told FOX 23.

Even though deputies arrived at the home just eight minutes after the initial 911 call, investigators say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene from a single puncture wound.

According to FOX 23, the victim is an adult man, but his identity has not been released.

Deputies say multiple people were at the home at the time of the stabbing, but no suspects have been named yet.