× Fire officials warning homeowners about space heater safety after devastating fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — Fire officials have a warning for homeowners after a devastating fire injured a woman and killed four pets.

Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire on Carter Dr., near I-35 and S.E. 15th St. around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The fire destroyed the home, injured a woman and killed four of her pets.

Officials have determined a tipped over space heater caused the blaze, leading them to issue a few important reminders as we head into the fall and winter months.

According to officials, homeowners should keep space heaters several feet away from furniture, turn them off when they leave the room or go to bed, and buy a space heater that turns off when it tips over or overheats.

“Just be aware that a lot of these things are in place now to keep you safe. So, there are options when you’re purchasing one,” Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, said.

Fulkerson said space heaters are a common cause of fires, but another thing you should periodically check are smoke detectors.

“You have to have working smoke detectors in your home. We stress that all year long, but as we obviously move into the winter months, when we know we’re going to have more structure fires, we’re probably going to start talking about this a little bit more,” Fulkerson said.

The Oklahoma Fire Department will install smoke detectors for free.

If you’re interested, call (405)-316-BEEP.