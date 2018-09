Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week 5 of the Friday Night Heroes marks the halfway mark of the high school football season.

There were several big games in the metro area with playoff implications.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Edmond Santa Fe 30, Yukon 14

Owasso 48, Edmond North 0

Heritage Hall 27, John Marshall 20

Duncan 49, Western Heights 7

Stillwater 31, Midwest City 13

Crossings Christian 16, Crescent 14