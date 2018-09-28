Lake of garbage worries Edmond residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. – A swamp of trash lines southern portions of Arcadia Lake—Edmond’s primary water resource.

“It was a tremendous amount. Massive,” said Scott Lee, who contacted News 4.

Lee usually takes pictures of the birds on the lake, but this time around he snapped photos of trash.

“Some of that’s just laziness or folks with limited resources,” said Lee.

As it turns out, people dumping trash near the lake is a big reason for the problem. We found everything from appliances and auto parts, to cigarettes and furniture in and near the lake.

“You get a lot of things that start washing with the rain,” said Casey Moore with the City of Edmond. “We do see do see a lot of trash that would come into the lake after real heavy rains.”

Moore says the lake and litter have a long history.

“This sort of thing has happened since the lake was created in the 1980’s,” said Moore. “And the main reason is, the watershed that feeds into Arcadia Lake essentially runs all throughout the northern part of Oklahoma City.”

Moore says trash from Oklahoma City washes north via the Deep Fork River and washes into the lake.

Even though Edmond has the water rights, it doesn’t have the staff to fix the problem long term.

“They do as much as they can,” said Moore. “But ultimately, they have other responsibilities too because they can be cleaning up trash after a storm like this constantly.”

Moore says the city is looking at newer technologies to combat the problem.

But Lee says the solution starts with putting garbage in its place.

“Save it and put it in the trash can,” said Lee.