Lime scooters coming to Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. – A popular electric scooter company is rolling out its rental scooters to another Oklahoma community.

Lime announced that it is introducing its electric scooters in Stillwater, beginning on Friday.

“Lime is very excited to be launching in Stillwater, and bringing along with us our goal of sharing accessible, smart mobility with more communities. We look forward to partnering with the city and university to ensure the smoothest integration possible,” said Sam Sadle, Director, Government Relations and Strategic Development with Lime.

Lime-S scooters cost $1 to unlock and 15 cents per minute of riding.

All of Lime’s scooters are GPS and 3G-enabled, making it simple for riders to find, unlock and pick up a vehicle. When the ride is finished, simply end the ride on the app and park by the street curb or a bike rack.

At the end of the day, Lime collects the scooters to recharge them and then redistribute them in approved areas the next morning.

Lime-S riders must be 18 years or older, have a valid driver’s license, and wear a helmet.