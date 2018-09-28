Local YWCA reports surge in sexual assault victims seeking help in light of recent headlines

OKLAHOMA CITY – In the midst of the political fire sparked this week by the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing, it’s been an emotional time for many victims of sexual assault.

RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, is reporting a more than 200-percent increase in calls to their hotline.

Locally, victims advocates at the YWCA are reporting an increase in calls too . Organizers say that it isn’t just this week, but calls have been increasing over the past few months with the “Me too” and “Times up” movements.

For some, it has made them feel more comfortable knowing others can relate to them. For others, the public discussions have brought up horrible memories they never want to relive again.

Many people question why it takes so long for victims to come forward, but experts say it can come down to neuroscience.

“We’re kicked into that fight, flight or freeze response and so it’s not an active choice that we are making to not remember or our memories are fragmented,” said YWCA victims’ advocate director Elizabeth Stoverink. “I may not know until 30 years when something triggers me or I hear a sound or I taste something that reminds me of that event and then they all come back in flashbacks.”

The YWCA of Oklahoma City encourages any and all victims to give them a call at their local hotline at (405) 943-7273.

They will provide free help to anyone who needs it.