Oklahoma man targeted by thieves twice in a month

BETHANY, Okla. - A man is desperate for answers, trying to figure out of he’s being targeted, or if it’s just bad luck that each of his trucks were broken into just a few weeks apart.

Both instances happened at his apartment complex. The first time the culprit smashed the window of his Chevy truck. They stole his GPS navigator, and his radar detector. The ignition also appeared to be drilled, evidently an effort to steal the truck altogether.

No one else’s vehicles were damaged.

“And nobody knows nothing,” the truck’s owner, Taylor Cochran, said.

Cochran decided to play it safe and got a surveillance camera. Lo and behold, about a month later, it happened again, this time to his other truck. This time, he caught it on camera.

The video shows a sedan pull up next to his Dodge pickup. The passenger door opens and one of the suspects reaches through the car window and works away at the lock.

“They tried to steal the Chevy, so i’m guessing since I drive the Chevy to work, they’ll try to steal the Dodge now,” Cochran said.

When they failed, the car drove off.

“Nobody else’s vehicle besides mine,” Cochran said.

He doesn’t recognize the car, what he described as a 2000 Model Chevy 4-door, missing two hubcaps.

Now Cochran has reported the crimes to police, and he has been posting the video all over Facebook, hoping someone can help him identify those responsible sooner than later.

“I’m pretty sure it’s going to happen again,” Cochran said.