Oklahoma receives REAL ID extension through October 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – The US Department of Homeland Security has granted Oklahoma’s REAL ID extension request through October 2019.

This means Oklahoma driver’s licenses and and IDs will continue to be recognized by the federal government.

“This is great news for Oklahomans, and means there will be no restrictions on individuals using Oklahoma licenses to fly or access federal buildings through October 10 of next year,” said Gov. Mary Fallin. “Oklahoma is actively working towards full compliance.”

Public Safety Commissioner Rusty Rhoades said: “DPS is actively working towards making Oklahoma REAL ID compliant and will use this time to gain compliance.”

The REAL ID Act was passed back in 2005 in order to make IDs harder to forge.

Oklahoma legislators passed a bill in 2007 that forbid the state from meeting the provisions of the act.

State officials began to work on building a compliant system in 2017 after passing legislation to overturn to 2005 bill.

There are 43 total requirements that must be met by states to be in full compliance. Oklahoma currently is in full compliance with 30 of those requirements, partial compliance with 12, and only one non-compliant. The one non-compliant is the final certification letter that the state can’t complete until it has the system in place to issue the documents.

For more information and frequently asked questions, go to the USDHS website or the DPS website.