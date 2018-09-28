One year later: Family still searching for clues in loved one’s disappearance

OKLAHOMA CITY – A family is still searching for answers one year after their loved one suddenly vanished.

Oklahoma City police began searching for Joseph Emanuel Lartey after family members reported him missing on Sept. 28, 2017.

Investigators believe that Lartey was last seen at a car wash in the 5500 block of S. Anderson Rd. in Oklahoma City.

Friends say his car was discovered a short time later in Shawnee, but there was no sign of Lartey.

One year after his disappearance, family members are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Lartey

If you have any information on Lartey’s disappearance, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.