Police searching for clues related to home burglary

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying two people who may know something about a home burglary in Oklahoma City.

Two weeks ago, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a home near S.E. 89th St. and Hiwassee following a reported burglary.

Investigators say a pair of thieves stole multiple items from the home, including several credit cards.

Earlier this week, police released photos of two people who may be connected to the crime.

If you have any information on the burglary or the alleged suspects, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.