Rain delays Edmond cinema open

EDMOND, Okla. - "Right now, they are saying they are a month behind," said Janet Yowell with the Edmond Economic Development Authority about construction on the new ShowBiz Cinema being built in north Edmond.

Record rainfalls in August and September have left crews scrambling to stay on schedule. Massive rains last week had pumps running for days just to get water out of the building itself, not to mention the water on site that made it difficult to run the large equipment.

ShowBiz officials issued this statement to News 4 on Friday:

"While we have been inundated with the recent heavy rainfall in Oklahoma, our plans are still to open ShowBiz Cinemas Edmond this year. We are currently on track for a December 2018 opening."

"I know they are working seven days a week, they have a crew out there living basically at our Hilton Garden Inn hotel, they are onsite all of the time," Yowell said.

Showbiz Cinemas are based out of Texas.

The one in Edmond is slated to be a 64,000 square feet, 10-screen movie complex with one massive 70-by-70 feet feature screen. It will also have 14 bowling lanes, an arcade and a bar with full food service that you can take with you into the theater.

"We are such a family oriented community that to have the bowling with party rooms and the arcade I think it will be a very family oriented entertainment center," Yowell said.

Edmond officials are also excited to get a new movie house after decades of the Kickingbird theater being the only cinema in town and bring in more tax dollars.

"We know that we have been leaking in that category of movie theater ticket sales, and we will now be able to bring that back into our city limits."