Rating agency ups Oklahoma’s outlook from negative to stable

Downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is seen from the air, July 16, 2015. AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY – One of the nation’s top rating agencies is revising Oklahoma’s economic outlook from negative to stable, citing a stabilization of the state’s finances as a result of revenue growth.

Moody’s Investors Service announced on Thursday that it was affirming the state’s Aa2 rating, the agency’s third highest rating. The switch from a negative to stable outlook suggests more financial stability and the agency’s belief the rating will remain unchanged for at least a year.

The agency also cited the replenishment of the state’s constitutional reserve fund that is used to help stabilize the budget during economic downturns.

Moody’s in April gave the state a “credit positive” report after the Legislature approved more than $500 million in tax increases.