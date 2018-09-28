Shawnee police still investigating deadly shooting

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Authorities in Shawnee say they are still investigating an altercation that left one man dead and another injured.

Officers with the Shawnee Police Department were called to the Linden Apartments around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night following a reported shooting.

“It was just like ‘pop, pop, pop, pop,'” Melissa Citizen told News 4.

Citizen, who lives at the complex, said the gunshots rang throughout the halls of her apartment building.

“I heard some people screaming and, shortly after, we heard the sirens,” Citizen said.

"We had a disturbance in the parking lot of the Linden Apartments, which led to a male dead and a male that was transported to Oklahoma City," said Corporal Vivian Lozano, with the Shawnee Police Department.

Investigators say what started as a disturbance led to a shooting between Robert Brannon, Jr. and Braylan Franklin.

Brannon was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Franklin was taken to OU Medical Center, where he is still in stable condition.

Authorities say they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"This is a tragic event that occurred and our thoughts and prayers are with the family the victims," Lozano said in a news release.