Teen driver ticketed after crashing into ‘The Outsiders House’ fence

TULSA, Okla. – While it may just look like another house in Tulsa, ‘The Outsiders House’ has a special place in the hearts of movie fans across the country.

The house, which is located at 731 N. St. Louis in Tulsa, was featured in the 1983 film ‘The Outsiders.’

In the past, a non-profit organization has worked to restore the home and turn it into a museum.

On Thursday, organizers say they had to deal with a bit of damage left behind by a careless driver.

Organizers say a 16-year-old with no license or insurance crashed into the home’s antique fence.

Police told the Tulsa World that the driver tried to make a left turn at E. Independence Street, but was going too fast for the curve.

“The vehicle was traveling too fast and lost control, crashing into the fence on the southeast corner of the intersection,” a news release from the Tulsa Police Department read. “Fortunately, the fence and the embankment stopped the forward momentum of the vehicle keeping it from crashing into the house at 731 N. St. Louis Avenue. The only damage was to the fence. The car was totaled.”

No one was hurt, but now crews have to work to fix it.

The teen was ticketed for speeding, no driver’s license and no insurance.