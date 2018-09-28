× Toddler killed in tragic accident in Kingfisher County

CASHION, Okla. – A toddler was killed in a tragic accident in Kingfisher County.

An accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a man and a woman were operating a 2012 Bobcat skid-steer loader on their private property.

Investigators say their view was obstructed by a load, and they didn’t see a 22-month-old boy walking toward the Bobcat.

Sadly, the toddler was hit by the Bobcat.

Authorities say the boy was pronounced dead at the scene from head injuries.