Toddler killed in tragic accident in Kingfisher County
CASHION, Okla. – A toddler was killed in a tragic accident in Kingfisher County.
An accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a man and a woman were operating a 2012 Bobcat skid-steer loader on their private property.
Investigators say their view was obstructed by a load, and they didn’t see a 22-month-old boy walking toward the Bobcat.
Sadly, the toddler was hit by the Bobcat.
Authorities say the boy was pronounced dead at the scene from head injuries.
