Two juveniles arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two juveniles are in custody after allegedly leading police on a chase and crashing into a carport.

Authorities with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they were trying to pull a car over near S.E. 44th and I-35, but the car kept going.

Officials say it all ended around midnight near S.W. 42nd and Barnes when the alleged suspects lost control and crashed into a car in the driveway. The impact of the crash sent the car into a carport.

Investigators say both juveniles were arrested, and both had outstanding warrants.

Troopers later discovered the car was stolen.