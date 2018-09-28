Woman thanking Good Samaritans who came to her aid after crash

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – Lisa Burt was driving along Hwy 51 toward Tulsa when the unexpected happened.

She had no idea the wet roads would cause her to hydroplane and lose control of her car.

Burt’s vehicle ended up rolling onto its side, pinning her against the ground.

Fortunately, two strangers saw the accident and decided to stop and help. They stayed with her until first responders arrived on the scene.

“It made me feel a little better, even though I was still scared out of my wits about it,” Burt told FOX 23.

She was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery.

“It’s renewed my confidence that there [are] good people out there,” she said.