Yorkie puppy buyers lose hundreds

EL RENO, Okla. - A multi-county investigation is underway after police said several people reported a Craiglist ad selling Yorkies.

According to the Canadian County Sheriff's Office, the person in question will say the puppy is not ready for adoption but she will hold it for a deposit.

Zach Buckley said he responded to the ad and scheduled to see the dogs on August 23.

"She had both of the parents and all four of the pups. And, I went to her home, went face to face… had my daughter with me," Buckley told News 4.

Buckley put down a $500 deposit Yorkie puppies, even signing a contract. The plan was to pick them up on September 10.

"I had tried to make contact with her a few times. No luck. Called her. Messaged her. Nothing," he said.

Buckley later asked to pick up the puppies earlier than September 10.

"She said that her home had been broken into. Her phone had been stolen, which I don’t know you leave your house without your phone nowadays. She had taken two of the puppies with her for a car ride to get them used to getting out of the house, and the other two dogs were stolen along with all of the paperwork," Buckley said.

We called the number on the ad multiple times for answers. She called us back during our interview with Buckley on Friday and claimed it was all a misunderstanding.

We asked her how many puppies she had for sale originally.

"I don’t have my attorney here, ma’am. And, she’s… he’s advised me not to say anything other than everything will be taken care of, and it’s not what it looks like at all. It was beyond our control," she said.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said they are aware of the incident.

"As our investigator looked into this and got information that this victim actually talked to Oklahoma City police as well, my investigator actually interfaced with OKCPD and talked to them," West said.

A report from Oklahoma City police lists five other potential victims. Charges are still pending.

"Since Oklahoma City had an open case and was working on it, we just collaborated with them, shared the information and we’re going to let them run with the charges," West said.

Buckley told News 4 he wants people to be aware of the ad.

"I’m frustrated more the fact that I took my daughter with me, my 3-year-old and, now, I’ve had to explain to her that we’re not bringing that dog home. That’s what makes me the maddest," Buckley said.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the Oklahoma County District Attorney's office has combined all five cases into one and accepted one felony count obtaining by false and one count of the violation of the Computer Crimes Act.