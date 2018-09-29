Boy Scouts neckerchief sliders recalled

Part of the Boy Scout oath is to keep oneself physically strong, meaning Scouts should heed uniform-related news out of the Consumer Product Safety Commission: Fox News reports about 110,000 brass neckerchief sliders have been recalled due to lead content.

“The colored enamel on the neckerchief slides contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban,” a CPSC statement notes. Four styles are involved—red wolf, green bear, orange lion, and blue Webelos—and the sliders will say “Made in China” and have one of the following PO numbers on a white label on the back of the slide: 200228276, 20023175, 200233281, or 200236630.

The CPSC—which notes the slides were sold from February up through last month, online and via BSA stores and distributors—says to take any affected sliders away from kids and return them to any BSA store or distributor for a free replacement.

The BSA blames the lead contamination on an “isolated, one-time production error” it says has now been remedied. No injuries have yet been reported.

(The Boy Scouts are getting a new name this winter.)