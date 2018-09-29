× Cowboys Lead Kansas After One Quarter

Oklahoma State’s football team leads Kansas 14-0 after one quarter at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence on Saturday.

The Cowboys took the opening possession, and with a heavy dose of Justice Hill’s running, marched to an opening score.

Taylor Cornelius passed to Tylan Wallace over the middle for an 11-yard touchdown to cap a 9-play, 75 yard drive and the Cowboys led 7-0 with 10:21 to play in the first quarter.

Kansas responded by getting into OSU territory, then Gabriel Rui was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt.

OSU marched right down the field again to score, with Cornelius passing deep to Landon Wolf for 42-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 Cowboys with 3:07 to play in the first quarter.

Kansas was forced to punt on their ensuing possession, but Jarrick Bernard roughed the punter and the Jayhawks maintained possession as the first quarter ended.

Cornelius is 4-for-4 passing for 84 yards and Justice Hill has 56 yards rushing on 9 carries.