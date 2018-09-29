× Kyler Murray Won’t Start for Sooners, Austin Kendall at QB vs. Baylor

Austin Kendall’s mother Kimberly tweeted on Saturday morning her son will start for Oklahoma at quarterback against Baylor on Saturday.

There has been speculation Kyler Murray is not starting due to violating team rules, and Kendall will start in his place.

Oklahoma has not made an official comment on Murray, and it’s not known if Murray will play vs. the Bears.

This will be Kendall’s first career start for the Sooners.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley is expected to address the situation in the postgame news conference.

Oklahoma hosts Baylor at 2:30 pm Saturday.