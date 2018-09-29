Norman Public School bus accident in Texas
LAMPASAS, Tex. – A Norman Public School bus carrying elementary school students was involved in a roll-over accident near Lampasas, Texas, just north of Austin.
There were two buses transporting Cleveland Elementary fifth-grade students on an annual field trip to SeaWorld.
The bus carrying the 27 female students rolled over and hit a fence just north of Lampasas.
We are told that as a precaution, all students involved in the accident have been transported to nearby medical facilities.
Two individuals are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
First responders have shut down the section of highway and are in the process of calling parents.
We will keep you updated.